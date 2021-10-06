Financial Survey: AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) & PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -21,333.33% N/A -330.22% AVITA Medical -90.94% -29.56% -26.70%

0.2% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and AVITA Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 2,315.52 -$3.52 million N/A N/A AVITA Medical $29.23 million 14.49 -$26.58 million ($1.17) -14.54

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PetVivo and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.88%. Given AVITA Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA Medical is more favorable than PetVivo.

Volatility and Risk

PetVivo has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

