Finepoint Capital LP Buys Shares of 980,000 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,072,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMIHU traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 671,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,254. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

