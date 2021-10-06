Finepoint Capital LP Invests $18.49 Million in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,849,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,494,000. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III comprises approximately 3.5% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $10,110,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $6,066,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 63,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,369. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

