Finepoint Capital LP Makes New $18.10 Million Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,853,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,000. Gores Guggenheim accounts for 3.4% of Finepoint Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Finepoint Capital LP owned approximately 1.85% of Gores Guggenheim as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,465,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,441,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,782,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGPI remained flat at $$10.14 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

