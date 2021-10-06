First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.85.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 363,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,196. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,097 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after buying an additional 1,872,840 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after buying an additional 1,108,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

