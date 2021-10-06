First Republic Bank (FRC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $201.79 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $117.88 and a one year high of $204.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

