First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Down 35.4% in September

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,026,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,889,000 after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $693,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,474,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $903,000.

FTXR stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,586. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

