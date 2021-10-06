First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.59 and last traded at $162.75. 34,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 60,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

