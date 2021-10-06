First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.59 and last traded at $162.75. Approximately 34,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 60,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 631.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 956,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

