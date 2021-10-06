First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

FWBI stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc engages in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. Its product portfolio is built around the following proprietary technologies: niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.