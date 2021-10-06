Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Head-To-Head Survey

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Five9 and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 9 12 0 2.50 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five9 currently has a consensus price target of $196.71, suggesting a potential upside of 30.27%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five9 and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $434.91 million 23.44 -$42.13 million $0.05 3,012.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 17.70 $42.54 million $0.12 25.58

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five9. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -9.11% -2.67% -0.52% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 64.56% 69.13% 52.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Five9 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

