Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FVRR. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $175.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.11 and a 200-day moving average of $204.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -159.73 and a beta of 1.89. Fiverr International has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $16,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

