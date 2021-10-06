Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

FLXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

FLXN opened at $6.06 on Monday. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $304.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

