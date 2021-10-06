Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,327,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,563,241 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.13% of Capital One Financial worth $4,227,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.87. 2,032,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,631. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

