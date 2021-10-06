Fmr LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.2% of Fmr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fmr LLC owned 3.05% of Amazon.com worth $53,139,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,158.05.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $41.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,262.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,524,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,379.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,364.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

