Fmr LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.03% of The Procter & Gamble worth $3,391,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,332,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,436. The company has a market capitalization of $342.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.20.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

