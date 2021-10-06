Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $2,854,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $17,993,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. 22,778,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,615,418. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

