Fmr LLC Sells 278,649 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278,649 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.87% of ASML worth $2,512,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,738,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of ASML by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $732.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,868. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $357.38 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $813.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $714.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $966.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

