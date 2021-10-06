Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at $236,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

