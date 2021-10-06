Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE FSM opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.