Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in FOX by 1,295.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,131 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in FOX by 2,086.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 936,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 893,200 shares during the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $29,052,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 151.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after buying an additional 646,302 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $22,161,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 12,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,611. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

