Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $4.51 on Wednesday, hitting $144.46. 126,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.64. Fox Factory has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

