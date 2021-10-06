Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “
Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $4.51 on Wednesday, hitting $144.46. 126,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.64. Fox Factory has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
