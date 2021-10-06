Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FNLPF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.29. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

