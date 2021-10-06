Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 50,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 14.00%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $49,520.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 119,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $113,661. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 104.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Friedman Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,363 shares in the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.