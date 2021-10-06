Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings. Frontline posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 229.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 691.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 386,180 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,609. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

