Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.05% of The Bancorp worth $39,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. 4,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.47. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

