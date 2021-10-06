Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928,163 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,451 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $54,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BXS. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,182. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

