Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,340 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $22,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 161,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.16. 9,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

