Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,168 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,168 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $62,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,735,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of JHG stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. 18,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

