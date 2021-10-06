Fundamental Research Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $281.78

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from $256.70 to $281.78 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,122,188. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.54 and its 200 day moving average is $270.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.