FY2021 EPS Estimates for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

CICOY stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.83. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

