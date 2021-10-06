FY2021 EPS Estimates for Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Cut by Analyst

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Swiss Re in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swiss Re’s FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.82.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

