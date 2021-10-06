Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Galecto has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto during the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

