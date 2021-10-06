GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.93

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.93 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 101.20 ($1.32). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33), with a volume of 541,367 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £903.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 341.00, a current ratio of 341.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is presently -4.66%.

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Dawn Crichard purchased 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £24,951.75 ($32,599.62).

About GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.