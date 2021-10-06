General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lifted by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 3.9% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 1,112.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

GM traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 28,971,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,463,211. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

