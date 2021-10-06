Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Genmab A/S worth $313,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $21,592,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,681,000 after buying an additional 365,464 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

