Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Gentex has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.39. 15,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,875. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. Gentex has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

