GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at CIBC

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFL. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

