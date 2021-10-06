Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$24.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$23.21. 302,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.15. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.29%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

