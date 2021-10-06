Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBT. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ GBT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 1,371,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,680. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 326,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $531,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 67.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 374,402 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

