Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GMRE. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.04 million, a PE ratio of -114.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

