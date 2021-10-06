Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Globus Medical by 466.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Globus Medical by 217.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $198,016. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 573 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,358. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

