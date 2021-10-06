GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 3,034 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $69.55. 682,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,868. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

