Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 359 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,422,000 after buying an additional 225,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,626,000 after buying an additional 399,232 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,860,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,188,000 after buying an additional 80,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,244,000 after buying an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.83. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

