Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Invests $439,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 327.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after buying an additional 4,938,324 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $8,839,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $143,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $246,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,483,538 over the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. 14,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

