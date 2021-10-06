Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $150.97. 32,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.90. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

