Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 19,450 Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.76.

Shares of GOL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. 86,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,259. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

