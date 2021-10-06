Golden State Equity Partners Takes $267,000 Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 661.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 440,412 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $544,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $460,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Autoliv by 229.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 119,964 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Autoliv by 554.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.96. 18,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALV shares. BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autoliv from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

