Golden State Equity Partners Takes $296,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,504,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 41,358 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 67,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $53.11.

