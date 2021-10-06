GoNetwork (GOT) Hits Market Cap of $100,629.91

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $100,629.91 and $86,399.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,683.70 or 0.99887256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00066565 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00052307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001344 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001853 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00468032 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

